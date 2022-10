The No. 6 seeded Hayfield football team was knocked off by No. 3 Rushford-Peterson (7-2 overall) by a score of 41-6 in a Section 1A quarterfinal in Rushford Tuesday.

The Vikings (3-6 overall) trailed 41-0 before Ethan Pack hit Cole Selk for a 21-yard TD pass on fourth down in the third quarter.