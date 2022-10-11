They’re creepy and they’re kooky

Riverland opens theater season with ‘The Addams Family’

Riverland Community College’s first show of the 2022-2023 theater season, “The Addams Family,” opens on Wednesday night.

“The Addams Family” is a comical feast that embraces the wackiness in every family.

Wednesday Addams has grown up and fallen in love with a sweet, smart young man from a respectable family — a man her parents have never met.

And if that wasn’t upsetting enough, Wednesday confides in her father and begs him not to tell her mother. Now, Gomez Addams must do something he’s never done before: keep a secret from his beloved wife, Morticia.

Everything will change for the whole family on the fateful night they host a dinner for Wednesday’s “normal” boyfriend and his parents.

“The Addams Family” has a book by Marshall Brickman and Rick Elice, with music and lyrics by Andrew Lippa.

“This show felt like not only the perfect big musical to kick off our season, but also the perfect show to bring us into the Halloween season,” said the show’s director Lindsey Duoos Williams. “The Addams Family” has been a staple of popular culture for over 80 years, from the original cartoons to the television show and movies. Though small details change in each various iteration, the characters are always the same ones we know and love.”

“The Addams Family” will be performed Oct. 12-15 at 7 p.m. and Oct. 16 at 2 p.m. in the Frank W. Bridges Theatre on Riverland’s Austin Campus.

Individual tickets to The Addams Family are $16. Tickets are currently on sale at www.riverland.edu/tickets 24 hours a day, seven days a week. The online ticketing system allows customers to pay by Visa, MasterCard, American Express or Discover. The campus box office will be open for in-person sales in the theater lobby one hour prior to each performance. Riverland students receive two free tickets with a valid student ID. Contact the box office at 507-433-0595 or by emailing boxoffice@riverland.edu.

CREW

Director: Lindsey Duoos Williams

Technical direction: John Deyo

Musical direction: Brian Johnson

Costumes: Heidi Clark and Carley Carranza

Choreography: Tressie Kinney

Stage manager: Ciel Rogers

CAST

Gracie Salvaggio: Wednesday Addams

Paulina Lopez Aguirre: Morticia Addams

Tony Huizinga: Gomez Addams

Maggie Bremner: Grandma

Jon Cochran: Uncle Fester

Shawn Martin: Lurch

Samuel James Vortherms: Pugsley Addams

Griffin Franksain: Lucas Beineke

Lucas Johnson: Mal Beineke

Anna Anderson: Alice Beineke

Ellen Ekins: Ancestor

Nancy Fernandez: Ancestor

Ian Gearhart: Ancestor

Courtney Lopez: Ancestor

Garrin Loveland: Ancestor

Lily Martin: Ancestor

Kiera Neufeldt: Ancestor

Natania Raatz: Ancestor

Javier Rodriguez Cifuentes: Ancestor

Celeste Rose: Ancestor

James Zschunke: Ancestor