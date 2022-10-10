Teresa B. Nelson, 88, of Grand Meadow, MN, passed away on Saturday, October 8, 2022 at Grand Meadow Healthcare Center.

Teresa Barbara Davis was born September 10, 1934 to Volney and Theckla (Stier) Davis. While attending Grand Meadow High School, she met the love of her life, Truman Nelson. Following graduation, Teresa worked at the bank in Grand Meadow for 4 years. At age 20, Teresa and Truman tied the knot on May 1, 1954 at St. Finbarr Catholic Church in Grand Meadow, where they were both lifetime members. In their younger years, they enjoyed taking various trips around the USA including Texas, Hawaii and California. They raised a family together on an acreage for 57 years where they also farmed dairy and beef cattle, pigs and crops. Teresa was a prolific gardener who had several gardens around the farm for flowers and vegetables. While raising many grandchildren at Granny’s Day Care, she also managed to become “The Cake Lady.” She would bake around 20 cakes a week for various parties, graduations and weddings. Truman was able to help out by becoming the cake delivery man. Teresa and Truman weren’t just grandparents to their own grandchildren, they were grandparents to everyone. Teresa enjoyed drawing and singing with all of the grandbabies, especially the song, “Have I Told You Lately That I Love You.” She was all about her family and was always making sure everyone was happy and well fed. She even managed to cook pot roast on the stove. Teresa will be deeply missed by all of those who knew her.

Teresa is survived by her high school sweetheart Truman, children Deb (Tim) Baudoin of Byron, MN, LuAnn (Evan) Holst of Dexter, MN, Tammy Nielsen of Grand Meadow, Jodi (Terry) Williams of Palmetto, FL and Terry (Rhonda) Nelson of Clintonville, WI, 17 grandchildren, 27 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents and 8 siblings.

Funeral Mass for Teresa will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, October 12, 2022 at St. Finbarr Catholic Church in Grand Meadow with Father Marreddy Pothireddy officiating. Burial will take place in the church cemetery. Visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m. on Tuesday, October 11 at the church and will continue from 10-11 a.m. on Wednesday.

