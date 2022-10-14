Superlarks finish off Rebels with a big effort in third set

GRAND MEADOW – The Superlarks battled back and forth with Southland for much of the first two sets, before finally finding their touch in the final set as they swept Southland by scores of 25-17, 25-15, 25-8 in a volleyball match on senior night in GM Thursday.

The Rebels pulled to within 13-11 in the first game when Nora Schmitz served an ace, but GM was able to pull away down the stretch. The Superlarks led just 16-15 in the second game when Lexi Foster tipped a kill and freshman Haylie Paul served eight straight points to seal the match.

The Superlarks (16-6 overall) stormed out to a 17-3 lead in the final set.

“We played Grand Meadow volleyball in the final set and we eliminated the errors,” said GM senior setter Isabelle Fretty, who had 28 set assists and 11 digs. “I love this team. We all play together very well and I can’t wait for the playoffs.”

Senior Kendyl Queensland put down seven kills and her younger sister Lauren Queensland, a sophomore, had 11 kills and 10 digs.

It was one of the last times that the two sisters will play volleyball together in GM as the regular season finishes up next week.

“Emotions were high, but we just had to go out there and play it like it was our last game,” Kendyl said. “As we get closer to the end of the season, that is becoming a possibility. We just need to keep playing for each other.”

GM has seven total seniors on its roster and first year head coach Matt Rosaaen, who is also GM’s Principal, said that the group has been very helpful with the leadership transition.

“Our seniors are leaders on and off the court,” Rosaaen said. “They do a lot of things for me at school, where I’m their Principal and they’re tremendous athletes on the volleyball court. It’s fun to watch them play and get better.”

Southland (6-12 overall) was led by freshman Julitte Matheis, who had four kills and junior Katelyn McCabe, who had four kills and 12 digs.

“We played well in the first two sets and then we kind of fell apart,” Southland head coach Michelle Nelsen said. “We’re a young team and we’re still working on building up mental stamina.”

GM stats: Kendyl Queensland, 7 kills, 6 digs; Lauren Queensland, 11 kills, 10 digs; Isabelle Fretty, 3 kills, 28 set assists, 11 digs; Heidi Weiss, 3 kills; Sydney Cotten, 14 digs, 1 ace serve; Rebecca Hoffman, 4 kills, 5 digs, 1 ace serve; Lexi Foster, 4 kills, 5 digs, 3 blocks; Sarah Wurst, 5 digs; Cheyenne Bakken, 2 ace serves; Haylie Paul, 2 digs, 1 ace

Southland stats: Bria Nelsen, 10 digs, 4 set assists, 1 ace serve; Katelyn McCabe, 4 kills, 12 digs; Maren Wehrenberg, 10 set assists, 1 block; Juliette Matheis, 4 kills; Shannon Kiefer, 2 ace serves; Nora Schmitz, 1 ace serve