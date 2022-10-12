Stowe serves up a gem as Awesome Blossoms shut down USC

The Blooming Prairie volleyball team controlled the pace in a 25-12, 25-10, 25-7 win over United South Central in a road match Tuesday.

Macy Lembke had 14 set assists, five kills and eight digs for BP (12-10 overall).

Madelaine Stowe served 13 points straight in the third game and five of those points came on aces.

BP stats: Sierra Larson, 1 ace serve, 12 digs, 7 blocks, 7 kills; Macy Lembke, 1 ace serve, 8 digs, 5 kills, 14 set assists; Abby Hefling, 1 ace serve, 2 digs, 3 blocks, 7 kills; Haven Carlson, 4 digs, 2 blocks, 2 kills; Addison Doocy, 3 digs, 3 blocks, 4 kills; Anna Pauly, 2 digs, 1 block, 5 kills; Madelaine Stoen, 5 ace serves, 1 dig; Grace Krejci, 3 ace serves, 2 digs Madi Lea, 3 digs, 2 blocks; Clare Rennie, 2 blocks; Lily Bakken, 1 dig