The Southland football team lost to Spring Grove (5-0 overall) 33-14 in Adams Friday.

Noah Bauer threw for 179 yards for Southland (0-5 overall).

SOUTHLAND STATS

Passing: Noah Bauer, 20-for-42, 179, INT

Receiving: Tyson Stevens, 4-for-51; Landon Chilman, 3-for-47; Sam Bol, 3-for-30; Jack Bruggeman, 3-for-30; Riley Jax, 4-for-13; Andrew Timm, 1-for-3, TD; Isaac Felten, 1-for-2

Rushing: Felten, 9-for-6