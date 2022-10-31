Several sent to hospital in Saturday night crash Published 9:37 am Monday, October 31, 2022

Several people were transported to the hospital Saturday evening following a two-vehicle crash near Austin.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the crash occurred at around 9:18 p.m. Saturday on Highway 218 at 29th Avenue in Austin Township.

A 2012 Chrysler Town and Country, driven by 44-year-old Jessica Marie Gerereo, was traveling southbound on Highway 218 and was attempting to turn east onto 29th Avenue when it collided with a 2021 Toyota Venza, driven by Mahlon Stanley Krueger, 79, which was traveling northbound on 218.

Krueger was uninjured, however, the passenger of his vehicle, Catherine Ann Krueger, 75, was transported to Mayo Clinic Health System-Austin with non-life threatening injuries.

Gerereo, along with passengers including Demetrius Lewis (40), Jamie Lewis (unknown age) and Octabrian Pitchford (unknown age) were also transported to MSCHS-Austin with non-life threatening injuries.

Passengers Mya Rose Glienke (20), Bianca Rubia Pitchford (25) and Denovious Xapher Pitchford (48) were all uninjured.

The Austin Police Department, Mower County Sheriff’s Office, Adams and Mayo Ambulance all responded to the scene.

Rochester woman injured on Highway 63

A Rochester woman was transported to St. Marys Hospital Rochester with non-life threatening injuries early Monday morning after striking a deer.

Arianna Marie Waddell, 24, of Rochester, was traveling southbound on Highway 63 according to a State Patrol report, when the 2013 Hyundai Sonata she was driving collided with the deer at milepost 27.