With broken hearts, we announce the passing of Seth Brandon Mayotte on October 10, 2022 at North Memorial Hospital in Robbinsdale, MN. After struggling for many years with alcohol addiction, he succumbed to the complications of this disease, as he was surrounded by his family. Seth was born in Austin, MN on May 14, 1977 to parents Allan and Karlene (Elwood) Mayotte.

Seth was a kind and loving Papa, son, and brother, who was a fierce protector of his family. He was a life-long learner, with a love for education at all levels. Seth earned his Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Minnesota. He continued his education at the University of St. Thomas, earning a Master of Arts degree. Seth completed the coursework for his PhD (ABD) in Educational Psychology at the University of Minnesota. For much of his career, Seth worked as an IT systems supervisor for the University of Minnesota, later transitioning to a LATIS research consultant position. For several years, Seth taught in the Computer Science department at Minneapolis Community and Technical College. Striving to continue to help others, and explore his interests, Seth spent many years as a CPR/AED instructor for the American Red Cross and as an SSI Dive Control Specialist at Superior Expeditions in St. Paul, MN.

Seth enjoyed a range of hobbies including: scuba diving, woodworking, riding his beloved Harley Davidson motorcycle, and backyard mechanics. Seth was an adventurous international traveler who loved to immerse himself in a myriad of cultures. He had a voracious love of learning, especially in the subjects of history, psychology, and teaching. Seth enjoyed many cult classic movies and was an avid fan of classic rock music. He was a long-time dog lover and leaves behind his two dogs, Mambo and Yuri.

Seth is survived by his three daughters: Anastasia from Zimmerman, MN, Natalya from New Brighton, MN and Alexandra from Hudson, WI. He also leaves behind his parents Allan and Karlene “Beanie” Mayotte from Austin, MN; siblings: Matt (Isa) Mayotte from Minneapolis, MN, Emily (Joe) Gossman from Dexter, MN, and Nathan (Katie) Mayotte from Ankeny, IA; former spouse, Jennifer S. Criego from New Brighton, MN, and 4 nieces and 2 nephews. He was preceded in death by his grandparents: Gerald and Gulaine Elwood, Willard Mayotte, Alice (Greene) Wollman and cousin Nicholas Elwood.

A Celebration of Life will be held in Seth’s honor on November 13, 2022, at the Fish Lake Pavilion in the Maple Grove, MN, Fish Lake Regional Park from 2-5pm.

In lieu of flowers, we request that you reach out to your loved ones and hold them close. Chances are that you, or someone you know, is struggling with addiction and needs your love, support, and empathy. Some only knew Seth through the lens of his addiction. In truth, that was not the real Seth, and those fortunate enough to truly know him immediately recognized his gentle and deeply-feeling heart and generous spirit. He was so much more than his addiction. His family and friends only hope that by educating others on this epidemic, we can end the stigma of addiction. Hopefully, together, we can prevent further tragic losses like Seth’s.

If you or someone you know needs help with a substance abuse disorder, contact the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) through its national helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357) or visit: findtreatment.samhsa.gov