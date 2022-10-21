Sarah Lysne: The joy of autumn blessings

Fall has always been my favorite time of the year, but this year the change in temperature brought feelings of frustration and sadness.

With the change of each season, I think about the things I used to do during that time of year before ALS.

I love to be outside, and during the fall I enjoyed walking the dog and looking at the beautiful colors of the trees. I can’t walk without assistance anymore, and it is too cold to sit on my porch.

I enjoyed the changing colors of the trees from my living room window, but I felt trapped inside. I needed to be creative to get through this new emotional hurdle.

When I am emotionally struggling with this disease, family and friends come to the rescue when I ask for help.

The big problem is that I don’t like to ask for help, but I am learning to make myself do it because nobody I know can read my mind. They don’t know how I am feeling unless I tell them.

Here is what happened when I communicated with friends and family:

My sister-in-law planned a day trip to the Arboretum in Chaska, Minnesota. We enjoyed looking at the beautiful trees and flowers on a three mile tram ride.

My family members took me for walks in my wheelchair.

A friend met me at the Coffee House on Main for coffee.

Another friend helped me paint a picture with fall colors.

I am beginning to understand that joy doesn’t just come to you, you have to chase it with courage. When you are able to do this, other blessings will follow, and your heart will be filled with joy.