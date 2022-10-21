Rocky Hulne: Celebrating new starts in sports

Whether it is a fantastic finish, a major milestone or a championship victory, sports are full of great moments.

One of my favorite things to see at a sporting event is a first. Whether it’s an athlete’s first point, first win or even first competition, there is always a glimmer about them that shows they are balancing a vast amount of nerves with an immense amount of excitement.

If the athlete is lucky, he or she will have family and friends in the stands living through all of the ups and downs of the contest with their new favorite player.

Sometimes that first moment comes from a five-year old in a tee ball game and sometimes it comes from a senior in high school, who is finding success for the first time.

Either way, there is no look like the smile on a kid’s face who just did something they never thought possible. It is absolutely priceless.

One song that captures this better than any other is “The Blindman in the Bleachers.” The tune by David Geddes came out in 1975, and it is about a boy who gets in the game for the first time and does something great. There is much more to it, but I won’t spoil the ending.

I highly advise you all to look it up on YouTube and give it a listen.