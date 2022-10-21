Riverland names González new Dean of Student Affairs

Oscar González was named the new Dean of Student Affairs at Riverland Community College in August.

González was most recently the interim Accessibility Resource Director and Compliance Officer at Minnesota State University, Mankato. He has more than 10 years of experience in diversity, equity, and inclusion through his retention and recruitment roles at Minnesota State University, Mankato, and the United States Airforce Air Guard.

“Dean González brings valuable skills and experiences to the Riverland administration,” said Adenuga Atewologun, president of Riverland Community College. I am impressed with his positive attitude, his commitment to equity, and innovative strategies to serve diverse populations. This will serve the college well as we continue with Minnesota State’s Equity 2030 goals and pursue Riverland’s vision to ‘offer the best opportunity for every enrolled student to attain academic and career goals in an ever-changing world.’”

During his career, González has influenced policy and procedure decisions in leadership roles to optimize operational excellence and continuous departmental improvement. He has experience defining and developing recruitment and retention strategic plans as well as territory management. He believes shared governance is essential in developing a long-term strategic plan within an academic institution. He sets expectations and directions for supervised teams using retention theories, counseling techniques, and growth mindset practices.

González takes great pride in being a first-generation college student whose journey began at a community college and is currently completing a Doctoral degree through St. Cloud State in Higher Education Administration.

“I am excited and eager to be part of the Riverland Community College community and to contribute to the great work taking place for the success of our students,” González said. “As a first-generation Mexican American, non-traditional student, and veteran, I know the value of higher education and its powerful impact on communities. I believe in the value of relationship building, and I look forward to working with the Student Affairs division to learn more about the challenges and successes.”

González and his wife Erin have two children, Logan and Lucia. Although he will be working at all three campuses, including Albert Lea and Owatonna, González’ main office is located on the Austin campus in the East Building.