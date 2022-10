The Southland volleyball team lost to Rushford-Peterson (13-6 overall) by scores of 25-10, 25-16, 25-9 in Rushford Monday.

Ava Payne had 15 digs for the Rebels.

Southland stats: Katelyn McCabe, 4 kills, 1 ace serve; Maren Wehrenberg, 3 kills, 8 set assists, 1 ace serve; Breeley Galle, 3 kills; Bria Nelsen, 8 digs, 1 ace serve