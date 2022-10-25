Rebels stay alive with a win over Kingsland

The No. 17 seeded Southland volleyball team took down No. 16 Kingsland by scores of 25-18, 21-25, 25-23, 25-16 in a Section 1A play-in match in Kingsland Monday.

Katelyn McCabe put down nine kills for the Rebels, who will play at No. 1 Faribault Bethlehem Academy at 7 p.m. Thursday.

Southland stats: Katelyn McCabe, 9 kills, 14 digs; Juliette Matheis, 7 kills; Shannon Kiefer, 7 kills, 12 digs; Bria Nelsen, 17 set assists, 4 ace serves; Maren Wehrenberg, 17 set assists; Breeley Galle, 2 blocks