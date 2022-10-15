Rebels break into the win column

The Southland football team scored its first win of the season when it beat Sleepy Eye (3-4 overall) 46-22 in Adams Friday.

Isaac Felten ran for 142 yards and two scores for Southland (1-6 overall) and Jack Bruggeman had 136 receiving yards and two TDs.

SOUTHLAND STATS

Passing: Noah Bauer, 9-for-19, 159, 2 TDs

Receiving: Jack Bruggeman, 6-for-136, 2 TDs; Sam Boe, 2-for-15; Tyson Stevens, 1-for-8

Rushing: Isaac Felten, 29-for-142, 2 TDs; Noah Bauer, 7-for-69, TD; Royce Jax, 7-for-49, 2 TDs