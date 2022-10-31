Photos: Westminster kicks off Halloween with drive-thru event

Emma Potter, left, and Emma Grush, right, welcomes a family to the Drive Thru Candy Caravan Monday afternoon at Westmin
ster Presbyterian. Eric Johnson/photodesk@austindailyherald.com
Volunteers welcome families to the Drive Thru Candy Caravan at Westmin
ster Presbyterian Church Monday afternoon. Eric Johnson/photodesk@austindailyherald.com
Volunteers welcome families to the Drive Thru Candy Caravan at Westminster Presbyterian Church Monday afternoon. Eric Johnson/photodesk@austindailyherald.com
Ella Harland smiles as her family roles through the Drive Thru Candy Caravan at Westminster Presbyterian Church Monday afternoon. Eric Johnson/photodesk@austindailyherald.com
Kalli Potter waves to families as they leave Westminster Presbyterian’s Drive Thru Candy Caravan Monday afternoon. Eric Johnson/photodesk@austindailyherald.com