Photos: Families turn out for Fire Department Open House

Mason Enstad, five and a half, with the help of Austin firefighter Ben Nelson, levels the hose at the target during the Fire Department’s Open House Wednesday night. Eric Johnson/photodesk@austindailyherald.com
Luka Kosel, nearly seven, poses for a picture for her dad Dan Kosel after getting dressed up in fire gear during the Fire Department’s Open House Wednesday night. Eric Johnson/photodesk@austindailyherald.com
Families mingle with Austin firefighters during the Fire Department’s Open House Wednesday night. Eric Johnson/photodesk@austindailyherald.com
Families check out one of the Austin Fire Department’s ariel truck during the Fire Department’s Open House Wednesday night. Eric Johnson/photodesk@austindailyherald.com