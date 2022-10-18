Pending notice: Mary Thome, 92

Nov. 18, 1929 – Oct. 16, 2022

AUSTIN, Minn. – Mary Thome, 92, Adams, Minn., died Sunday, Oct. 16, in Sacred Heart Care Center.

Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m., with a rosary at 4 p.m., Monday, Oct. 24, at Adams Funeral Home. Visitation will continue from 9-10 a.m., followed by a funeral Mass at 10 a.m., Tuesday, Oct. 25, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Adams. Fathers Antony Arokiyam and Marty Schaefer will celebrate the Mass. Interment will be in the church cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Sacred Heart School.

