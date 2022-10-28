Paid Political Letter: To my neighbors and community members of Ward 2

I am proudly displaying a “Jason Baskin for city council” sign in my front yard this fall for three major reasons. First, Jason is an Austin native and is proud of the community, schools and especially our neighborhood ward. He shows this through his actions and words. He chooses to not only live in the town he grew up in; he chooses to continually care about the future of Austin and raise his family here.

Secondly, Jason is a community leader. He is involved in many facets of our city. Jason believes in the economic development of our city, continually working to build a safe and strong community and volunteering with youth through coaching, teaching, and mentoring. Jason has served with the Port Authority and DCA to continually push for our city’s economic development. Having served a term as chair, Jason believes in the work of the Human Rights Commission.

Finally, Jason has four years of work on the council under his belt and he is not done. He has worked hard for our ward by fighting against major tax increases and increasing law enforcement funding. Jason shares updates and information quickly and efficiently on social media platforms to keep those of us he represents up to date. He is always ready to answer questions and leads with a smile. Jason is a dedicated supporter of our Austin community, and he has my vote on November 8 to continue to represent Ward 2.

Monica Lillis

Austin, MN