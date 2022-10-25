Paid Political Letter: Stiehm will take values to the House

Tom Stiehm and I have been friends and neighbors for almost 30 years. Tom encouraged me and gave me opportunities to serve on City of Austin boards and committees. Along the way I have come to know Tom and certainly appreciate his dedication to serving the citizens of Austin. He served the city as an officer and detective with the Austin Police Department. I believe that during his 14 years as Mayor of Austin he demonstrated his leadership qualities. When there were issues before the City Council, I observed Tom’s ability to bring people together. He values the opinions of citizens and would let them be heard. Honesty, fairness, empathy, and understanding are key attributes that Mayor Stiehm exhibited when resolving issues. I believe that this is who Tom Stiehm is. He will take these qualifications with him to serve as our representative of District 23B to the State House. Tom Stiehm has my vote and full support.

Steven Kime

Austin, MN