Paid Political Letter: Brandon Lawhead makes connections

As retired superintendent of the Austin School District I have had the opportunity to work closely with Brandon Lawhead as a parent of three children in the District, an Austin High Alum and active fund raiser for multiple District projects. As a resident of the Austin School District, Brandon is an active advocate for public education.

Focused and consensus builder are descriptors that come to mind when I reflect on my work with Brandon.

During the 12 years I was superintendent of Austin Schools Brandon supported the expansion of the MacPhail School of Music to Austin, he started the Blair Lawhead Summer Music Concert to support the music programs in the Austin Public Schools and started and continues to coordinate a Football Camp featuring past Minnesota Viking players who work with area youngsters to develop their football, scholastic and leadership skills. During the COVID restrictions Brandon leveraged his connections with the wider music community to connect local students and instructors with renowned musicians, Everett Bradley, band member of Bon Jovi, Bruce Springsteen and the E-Street Band. And Bon Jovi, himself.

Perhaps the quality that most impresses me about Brandon Lawhead is his focus on providing others with connections they would not have had the opportunity to engage without his unselfish willingness to share. Brandon’s leadership in all he does is always qualified with what is best for all not just a few. I strongly support Brandon Lawhead’s candidacy for the Minnesota State Senate.

Sincerely,

David M. Krenz

La Crescent, MN