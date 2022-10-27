Packers swept out of playoffs by KoMets

The Austin volleyball team put up a fight in the first set, but its season ultimately came to an end after it lost to No. 1 seeded Kasson-Mantorville 25-20, 25-17, 25-8 in a Section 1AAA quarterfinal in Kasson Wednesday.

Ava Denzer had four kills for the Packers and Isabella Bolster added four blocks.

“We played our best match of the season against a very tough Kasson team. We had them well-scouted and came out firing on all cylinders,” Austin head coach Jeremy Struck said. “We led most of game one which surprised everyone in the gym and that set the tone for the night. It was proof that Austin came to compete and was not going down without a fight. Austin Packer Volleyball has seen great improvement in a short amount of time and people are taking notice. I couldn’t be prouder of our accomplishments and the gains we have made this season.”

Austin stats: Ava Denzer, 4 kills, 4 digs; Nora Tweeten, 3 kills, 3 digs; Isabella Bolster, 2 kills, 1 dig, 4 blocks; Emily Hjelmen, 2 kills, 1 block; Peyton Manahan, 1 kill, 1 ace, 11 digs; Teagan Sutter, 1 kill, 1 dig; Avery Wempner, 1 dig, 1 ace; Katheryn Crouch, 3 digs; Chloe Jenkins, 5 assists, 4 digs; Alia Retterath, 6 digs, 7 assists, 2 aces; Kristen Nielsen, 1 assist, 15 digs