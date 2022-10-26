Packers’ late surge comes up short in Century

Published 9:57 pm Tuesday, October 25, 2022

By Daily Herald

The No. 5 seeded Austin football team lost to No. 4 Rochester Century (3-6 overall) by a score of 21-19 in a Section 1AAAAA quarterfinal in Rochester Tuesday.

Jack Lang hit Tommy Fritz for a 32-yard TD pass with 4:04 left in the game, but the Packers (2-7 overall) couldn’t convert the two-point conversion after being hit with a 15-yard penalty.

Lang found Guy for a 32-yard TD pass in the first half and Fritz also had a four-yard TD run.

More RSS General

Kittelson leads Blossoms past Medford in playoff opener

Cardinals knocked off by Mabel-Canton

Superlarks hold off Lyle-Pacelli, will play at Spring Grove Saturday

Trojans finish off Vikings

Print Article

  • Construction Updates

  • Special Section

    More special sections