Packers’ late surge comes up short in Century

The No. 5 seeded Austin football team lost to No. 4 Rochester Century (3-6 overall) by a score of 21-19 in a Section 1AAAAA quarterfinal in Rochester Tuesday.

Jack Lang hit Tommy Fritz for a 32-yard TD pass with 4:04 left in the game, but the Packers (2-7 overall) couldn’t convert the two-point conversion after being hit with a 15-yard penalty.

Lang found Guy for a 32-yard TD pass in the first half and Fritz also had a four-yard TD run.