Packers advance three to state at Section 1AA CC meet

The Packer cross country team advanced three runners to state as the boys and girls teams each finished in fourth place at the Section 1AA Meet in Albert Lea Thursday.

Austin sophomore Marissa Shute took fourth overall to clinch her second trip to state and eighth grader Sydney Lewis, who took eighth, and senior Thomas Herrick, who took fifth, earned their first state berths.

The Class AA state meet will be held at St. Olaf College in Northfield on Nov. 5.

GIRLS RESULTS

Team standings: 1. Waseca 81; 2. Faribault 99; 3. PEM 100; 4. Austin 104; 5. Winona 131; 6. Byron 135; 7. Stewartville 156; 8. Red Wing 156; 9. Albert Lea 205; 10. ZMKW 251; 11. KM-Triton 281

Austin: Marissa Shute (fourth, 19:46.14); Sydney Lewis (eighth, 20:33.81); Kya McManus (17th, 21:09.04); Grace Vortherms (30th, 21:57.18); Cassidy Shute (45th, 22:40.87); Lilly Wiese (46th, 22:46.12)

BOYS RESULTS

Team standings: 1. Albert Lea 60; 2. Winona 61; 3. Stewartville 101; 4. Austin 124; 5. Red Wing 126; 6. Faribault 132; 7. Waseca 151; 8. KMT 235; 9. Byron 250; 10. PEM 262; 11. ZMWK 297; 12. Cannon Falls 346

Austin: Thomas Herrick (fifth, 17:13.01); Thomas Asmus (15th, 17:52.29); Joseph Garry (32nd, 18:35.25); Joseph Hilkin (35th, 18:44.07); Noah Sash (37th, 18:53.15); Boden Bergstrom (43rd, 19:17.98)