Packer volleyball team wins three in Maple River

The Austin volleyball team went 3-1 overall at the Maple River Tournament Saturday.

The Packers beat Sibley East 22-25, 25-23, 15-7, they fell to Cedar Mountain 25-14, 25-12, they beat GHECMLT 25-16, 24-26, 18-16 and Austin topped Maple River 25-19, 25-12.

Peyton Manahan had 24 kills throughout the day for the Packers (5-12 overall) and Emily Hjelmen added 17 kills. Chloe Jenkins had 39 set assists.

Austin stats: Peyton Manahan, 24 kills, 2 assists, 4 aces, 4 blocks, 24 digs; Emily Hjelmen, 17 kills, 1 assist, 2 aces, 2 blocks; Chloe Jenkins, 15 kills, 1 block, 39 assists; Isabella Bolster, 14 kills, 6 blocks; Nora Tweeten, 9 kills; Teagan Sutter, 9 kills, 1 ace; Ava Denzer, 9 kills, 4 aces, 2 blocks; Alia Retterath, 4 kills, 4 aces, 53 assists; Kristen Nielsen, 3 assists, 7 aces, 36 digs