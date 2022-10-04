Packer volleyball team can’t finish off Winhawks

The Austin volleyball team put up a good fight, but it lost to Winona (3-10 overall) by scores of 25-10, 18-25, 19-25, 25-20, 15-8 in Packer Gym Tuesday.

Kristen Nielsen had 34 digs for the Packers (5-13 overall).

“We played close all night, but our mistakes were costly and untimely,” Austin head coach Jeremy Struck said. “Although we are battling in the Big 9, we just haven’t gotten over the hump. We just have to continue to fight, battle, and never give up. If we continue to do these things, we will find success.”

Austin stats: Peyton Manahan, 12 kills, 1 assist, 1 ace, 14 digs; Emily Hjelmen, 8 kills, 1 dig, 3 blocks; Ava Denzer, 3 kills, 1 assist, 2 digs, 2 aces; Teagan Sutter, 3 kills, 5 digs, 3 blocks; Chloe Jenkens, 3 kills, 12 assists, 10 digs, 1 ace; Alia Retterath, 2 kills, 11 assists, 8 digs, 3 aces; Kristen Nielsen, 7 assists, 34 digs