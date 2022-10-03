Packer swimmers take second in home meet

The Austin girls swimming team took second in its home invite in Bud Higgins Pool Saturday.

Olivia Walsh took second in the 100-yard and 50-yard freestyles for the Packers.

AUSTIN RESULTS

Team standings: 1. Rochester Century 657; 2. Austin 397.5; 3. Red Wing 387; 4. Winona 383.5; 6. Rochester John Marshall 231; 7. TCU 174

200-medley relay: Gracie Greenman, Kaylee Butts, Olivia Walsh, Alivia Hemry (third, 2:02.14); Sydney Tobak, Addison Tobak, Addison Walsh, Madison Tauger (ninth, 2:17.95)

200-freestyle: Abbie Boysen (fifth, 2:12.25); Anna Kossman (ninth, 2:15.59); Leah Pischke (14th, 2:22.66)

200-individual medley: Kaylee Butts (12th, 2:41.61); Jaycie Pollack (15th, 2:45.82); Madison Tauger (17th, 2:52.23)

50-freestyle: Olivia Walsh (second, 25.71); Alivia Hemry (seventh, 26.95); Madellane Hicks (17th, 31.24)

100-butterfly: Jaycie Pollack (12th, 1:16.79); Addison Walsh (13th, 1:18.55); Madison Tauger (15th, 1:21.24)

100-freestyle: Olivia Walsh (second, 56.49); Alivia Hemry (fifth, 59.16); Abbie Boysen (sixth, 59.62)

500-freestyle: Gracie Greenman (second, 5:41.43); Leah Pischke (11th, 6:31.24); Sydney Tobak (13th, 6:35.15)

200-freestyle relay: Alivia Hemry, Kaylee Butts, Abbie Boysen, Olivia Walsh (second, 1:46.89); Anna Kossman, Madison Tauger, Sherilyn Spear, Jaycie Pollack (ninth, 1:58.76)

100-backstroke: Gracie Greenman (third, 1:06.14); Anna Kossman (10th, 1:13.33); Emma Czarnota (15th, 1:20.33)

100-breaststroke: Kaylee Butts (11th, 1:20.05); Addison Walsh (15th, 1:24.99); Addison Tobak (17th, 1:26.47)

400-freestyle: Abbie Boysen, Jaycie Pollack, Anna Kossman, Gracie Greenman (fourth, 4:10.48); Leah Pischke, Sydney Tobak, Addison Tobak, Addison Walsh (eighth, 4:30.39)