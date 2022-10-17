Packer swimmers take fourth in ‘True Team’

The Austin girls swimming and diving team took fourth place at the Section 1A True Team meet in New Prague Monday.

The Packers were led by senior Olivia Walsh, who took first in the 50-yard freestyle and the 100-yard freestyle. Eighth grader Gracie Greenman took second in the 500-yard freestyle and second in the 100-yard backstroke.

AUSTIN RESULTS

Team standings: 1. New Prague 1,433; 2. Mankato East 1,258; 3. Mankato West 1,256.6; 4. Austin, 1,068; 5. Winona 999.5; 6. Saint Peter 888.5; 7. Faribault 454.5; 8. TCU 388

200-medley relay: Gracie Greenman, Kaylee Butts, Jaycie Pollack, Addison Tobak (fifth, 2:05.11); Anna Kossman, Anita Rao, Addison Walsh, Leah Pischke (14th, 2:12.87); Alayna Jovaag, Eva Taylor, Gracelyn Johnson-Merten, Katherine Diaz (24th, 2:36.04)

200-freestyle: Abbie Boysen (sixth, 2:09.86); Anna Kossman (12th, 2:17.11); Sydney Tobak (18th, 2:22.89)

200-individual medley: Kaylee Butts (17th, 2:40.42); Addison Tobak (18th, 2:42.74); Jaycie Pollack (19th, 2:44.76)

50-freestyle: Olivia Walsh (first, 24.89); Alivia Hemry (ninth, 26.50); Leah Pischke (22nd, 29.60)

Diving: Reese Norton (fourth, 340.30): Rachel Engelstad (fifth, 331.25)

100-butterfly: Addison Walsh (14th, 1:14.03); Jaycie Pollack (18th, 1:16.27); Madison Tauger (24th, 1:21.41)

100-freestyle: Olivia Walsh (first, 54.38); Alivia Hemry (sixth, 58.92); Abbie Boysen (seventh, 59.08)

500-freestyle: Gracie Greenman (second, 5:39.06); Leah Pischke (21st, 6:30.07): Sydney Tobak (22nd, 6:40.58)

200-freestyle relay: Anna Kossman, Alivia Hemry, Abbie Boysen, Olivia Walsh (second, 1:44.89); Kaylee Butts, Addison Tobak, Jaycie Pollack, Sydney Tobak (ninth, 1:54.32); Emma Czarnota, Anita Rao, Madison Tauger, Sherilyn Spear (13th, 1:59.48)

100-backstroke: Gracie Greenman (second, 1:04.92); Kaylee Butts (eighth, 1:17.60); Addison Walsh (12th, 1:19.88)

400-freestyle relay: Olivia Walsh, Alivia Hemry, Abbie Boysen, Gracie Greenman (third, 3:53.25); Halle Burke, Leah Pischke, Sydney Tobak, Addison Walsh (14th, 4:31.41); Sherilyn Spear, Breyona, Gracelyn Johnson-Merten, Emma Czarnota (18th, 4:41.30)