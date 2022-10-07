Packer swimmers take down Rockets

Published 9:12 am Friday, October 7, 2022

The Austin girls swimming and diving team beat Rochester John Marshall 94-87 in Rochester Friday.

AUSTIN RESULTS

200-medley relay: Greenman, Hemry, Olivia Walsh, Abbie Boysen (second, 2:01.68); Kossman, Sydney Tobak, Addison Walsh, Pischke (third, 2:16.67); Schmit, Rao, Tobak, Tauger (fourth, 2:24.78)

200-freestyle: Alivia Hemry (first, 2:17.43); Halle Burke (third, 2:29.03); Addison Tobak (fourth, 2:31.87)

200-individual medley: Gracie Greenman (second, 2:28.02); Jaycie Pollack (fourth, 2:45.56); Sydney Tobak (fifth, 2:50.84)

50-freestyle: Abbie Boysen (first, 27.08); Anna Kossman (second, 27.64); Kaylee Butts (third, 27.72)

Diving: Alayna Kennedy (first, 227.25); Rachel Engelstad (third, 202.90); Reese Norton (fourth, 199.45)

100-butterfly: Jaycie Pollack (third, 1:18.06); Addison Walsh (fourth, 1:18.52); Madison Tauger (fifth, 1:24.88)

100-freestyle: Olivia Walsh (second, 56.64); Kaylee Butts (third, 1:01.74): Leah Pischke (fourth, 1:05.16)

500-freestyle: Anna Kossman (second, 6:21.89); Sydney Tobak (third, 6:41.66); Halle Burke (fourth, 6:42.34)

200-freestyle relay: Olivia Walsh, Boysen, Butts, Hemry (first, 1:48.06); Tobak, Pischke, Tauger, Pollack (second, 1:58.08); Czarnota, Rao, Batalden, Spear (fourth, 2:06.52)

100-backstroke: Gracie Greenman (first, 1:04.96); Addison Walsh (third, 1:20.39); Emma Czarnota (fifth, 1:24.52)

100-breaststroke: Addison Tobak (third, 1:30.70); Anita Rao (fourth, 1:32.62); Breytona Batalden (fifth, 1:32.55)

400-freestyle relay: Olivia Walsh, Hemry, Boysen, Greenman (first, 3:56.97); Kossman, Pollack, Tobak, Butts (third, 4:21.29); Pischke, Burke, Walsh, Czarnota (fifth, 4:46.81)