Packer party: Austin celebrates its seniors in blowout win over Tigers

The Packers spent a lot more time celebrating than they did sweating as they blasted Albert Lea 63-6 in the final regular season football contest of the season in Art Has Stadium Wednesday night.

Senior Jack Lang, who threw for 200 yards in very limited action, threw his third TD of the night when he found Peyton Ransom for a 29-yard strike on the first play of the second quarter to put Austin up 35-0. Lang also found Manny Guy for a 35-yard TD on the second play from scrimmage and he hit Tommy Fritz for a 46-yard score that made it 21-0 Austin with 4:27 left in the first quarter.

Lang also threw for over 300 yards against Rochester Mayo last week and the offense is feeling good as it prepares for the Section 1AAAAA Tournament, which kicks off next Tuesday.

“We’ve been able to make a big play here or there and keep our guys in it,” Lang said.

Austin held AL to 23 rushing yards and 104 passing yards, while forcing four turnovers. AL didn’t achieve a first down until it was trailing 28-0 late in the first quarter. Senior linebacker Samuel Eyre had two interceptions – including one for a 45-yard score.

“Our line was getting really good penetration and getting really good hits on the quarterback,” Eyre said. “Our coverage and the way our guys were playing tonight was unreal.”

Fritz scored four touchdowns, while rushing for 112 yards, compiling 53 receiving yards and forcing two turnovers for the Packers (2-6 overall).

The Packers pulled their starters in the second half and sophomore Garlo Gee broke off a 40-yard TD run to put Austin over 60 points in the fourth quarter. Austin’s entire squad celebrated Gee’s TD as the seniors on the team finished their final home game in style.

“It was good to see those guys get in late and see how they’re going to do next year,” Lang said. “It hasn’t set in yet, but I’m glad this is how we finished it (on this field).”

SCORING SUMMARY

Albert Lea 0 0 6 0 – 6

Austin 28 21 7 7 – 63

First quarter

(A) Manny Guy 35 pass from Jack Lang (Joe Ewing kick) (2 plays, 52 yards) 11:18

(A) Tommy Fritz 13 run (Ewing kick) (2 plays, 72 yards) 6:01

(A) Fritz 46 pass from Lang (Ewing kick) (1 play, 43 yards) 4:27

(A) Fritz 24 run (Ewing kick) (2 plays, 24 yards) 4:08

Second quarter

(A) Peyton Ransom 29 pass from Lang (Ewing kick) (3 plays, 37 yards) 11:53

(A) Kody Blom 6 run (Ewing kick) (5 plays, 38 yards) 3:09

(A) Samuel Eyre 45 interception return (Ewing kick) (1 play, 45 yards) 2:35

Third quarter

(A) Fritz 24 interception return (Ewing kick) (1 play, 24 yards) 11:46

(AL) Kadin Johnson 34 pass from Dakota Jahnke (kick failed) (8 plays, 80 yards) :49

Fourth quarter

(A) Garlo Gee 40 run (Ewing kick) (2 plays, 60 yards) 5:23

AUSTIN STATS

Rushing: Tommy Fritz, 12-for-112, 2 TDs; Garlo Gee, 2-for-60, TD; Kody Blom, 5-for-17, TD; William Lawhead, 3-for-11; Dakota Retterath, 1-for-11; Trey Heuansayseng, 1-for-2; Jack Lang, 2-for-(-5)

Passing: Jack Lang, 8-for-11, 200, 3 TDs; Retterath, 0-for-4

Receiving: Manny Guy, 2-for-94, TD; Fritz, 2-for-53, TD; Peyton Ransom, 1-for-29, TD; A’triel Terry, 1-for-14; Brayden Bishop, 2-for-10

Defense: Samuel Eyre, 2 interceptions; Toby Holtz, 1 fumble forced; Fritz, 1 fumble recovered, 1 interception

Penalties: 5-for-60

AL STATS

Rushing: Cameron Mudra, 1-for-10; Paw Doh, 2-for-4; Dakota Jahnke, 4-for-(-4)

Passing: Jahnke, 29, 76, TD, 3 INT

Receiving: Logan Strom, 2-for-42; Kadin Johnson, 1-for-34, TD; Max Edwin, 8-for-35; Connor May, 1-for-25; Andrew Westeg, 1-for-2

Defense: Cody Laskowski, 1 fumble recovery

Penalties: 2-for-20