Packer girls take seventh, Shute takes ninth, at Big Nine meet

The Packer girls took seventh and the Austin boys finished ninth at the Big Nine Meet in Owatonna Tuesday.

Marissa Shute took ninth for the Packer girls.

BOYS RESULTS

Team standings: 1. Mankato East 36; 2. Winona 95; 3. Owatonna 106; 4. Rochester Mayo 112; 5. Albert Lea 135; 6. Mankato West 136; 7. Northfield 145; 8. Rochester Century 219; 9. Austin 225; 10. Rochester John Marshall 239; 11. Red Wing 266; 12. Faribault 281

Austin: Thomas Herrick (21st, 17:06.96); Thomas Asmus (31st, 17:21.36); Joseph Garry (56th, 18:04.12); Joseph Hilkin (57th, 18:04.89); Noah Sash (60th, 18:06.3)

GIRLS RESULTS

Team standings: 1. Northfield 51; 2. Rochester Century 81; 3. Owatonna 85; 4. Mankato West 117; 5. Mankato East 153; 6. Faribault 170; 7. Austin 171; 8. Red Wing 223; 9. Winona 242; 10. Rochester Mayo 247; 11. Rochester John Marshall 266; 12. Albert Lea 275

Austin: Marissa Shute (ninth, 19:22.86); Sydney Lewis (29th, 20:24.02); Kaya McManus (32nd, 20:31.57); Cassidy Shute (49th, 21:37.47); Grace Vortherms (52nd, 21:42.94)