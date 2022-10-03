Packer boys take fifth in Wartburg CC Invite

The Austin boys placed fifth out of 27 teams and the Packer girls were seventh out of 21 teams at the Steve Johnson/Dan Hutson Cross Country Invite in Wartburg College in Iowa Saturday.

Marissa Shute took fourth for the Packer girls and Thomas Herrick was 14th for the boys.

Austin boys: Thomas Herrick (14th, 17:54.54); Thomas Asmus (16th, 17:19.99); Joseph Garry (50th, 18:09.87); Noah Sash (66th, 18:23.02); Joseph Hilkin (77th, 18:33.53)

Austin girls: Marissa Shute (fourth, 19:15.66); Sydney Lewis (36th, 20:58.60); Cassidy Shute (46th, 21:27.50); Grace Vortherms (50th, 21:38.99); Lilly Wiese (67th, 22:32.14)