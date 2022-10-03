Packer boys get a much needed win as season winds down

The Austin boys soccer team pulled in an important 4-2 win in Byron Saturday.

Kaleb Tadesse scored twice for the Packers and Leo Hernandez and Taw Reh each had one goal.

The Bears (5-7-2 overall) are currently second in the Section 1AA standings, while the Packers, who hadn’t won since Sept. 15, are in fourth place.

The Packers (4-9-1 overall) have just two regular season games remaining as they will wrap up their season by hosting Mankato West at 7 p.m. Thursday.