Packer boys beat Faribault in a shootout to move to section title match

The Austin boys soccer team prevailed to beat No. 2 Faribault 2-1 in a shootout in a Section 1AA semifinal in Faribault Friday.

Austin won the game when Dane Mitchell stopped two shots in a row. Ter Reh, Oo Reh, Juju Thwang, Andrew Clausman and Nick Asmus all netted shootout goals for the Packers (7-10-1 overall).

The Packers trailed by a goal for most of the first half, until Emaliano Hernandez-Espspindola forced a turnover and beat Faribault’s goalie in transition with 16 seconds left in the half.

The Falcons (5-8-3 overall) struck early when Aaron Huerta knocked in a header off a corner kick eight minutes ago.

Joe Ewing had a game-tying free kick deflect off of the outside post with 24:54 left in the half.

Austin will take on No. 1 Winona for the Section 1AA title in Austin at 5 p.m. Tuesday.