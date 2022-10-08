Pack and Matti lead Vikings past Cotter

The Hayfield football team beat Winona Cotter (1-5 overall) by a score of 35-14 in Hayfield Friday.

Ethan Pack tossed three TDs for the Vikings (2-4 overall) and Isaac Matti had 124 receiving yards and two scores.

HAYFIELD STATS

Passing: Ethan Pack, 7-for-14, 188, 3 TDs

Receiving: Isaac Matti, 4-for-124, 2 TDs; D. Waldner, 2-for-34, TD; C. Selk, 1-for-30

Rushing: D. Waldner, 7-for-113; Ty Bronson, 12-for-71, TD; C. Selk, 13-for-43; Isaac Matti, 3-for-16, TD; Pack, 4-for-13