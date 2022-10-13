Opal Rachel Heydt, 102, passed away on October 11, 2022, at Field Crest Care Center, assisted living unit in Hayfield. MN.

Opal was born and raised on the family farm on July 7, 1920, the daughter of Fayette and Mabel (Bailey) Pick. She worked for neighbors as a house girl. She was united in marriage to Kenneth Heydt on December 21, 1940, at the Pick farm in Waltham Township. After her marriage, she and Kenneth lived in Waltham. Opal and Ken enjoyed many trips in their camper visiting friends and relatives. Opal was the family historian. She will be missed by many for her knowledge and history of Mower and Dodge Counties.

Opal is survived by her children, Donald Heydt, McAllen, TX; Lowell (Linda) Heydt, Lake Crystal, MN; George (Rita) Heydt, Hayfield, MN; seven grandchildren, Kera, Todd, Adam, Tonia, Terry, Nathan, and Megan; eight great grandchildren; brother, Ray Pick, Elgin, MN; and sister-in-law, Mary Smith, Bloomington, MN. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Kenneth; three brothers and one sister.

The memorial service will be 11:00 a.m. Wednesday October 19, 2022, at Czaplewski Family Funeral Homes 501 2nd Street NW in Hayfield with Pastor Ben Simons officiating. Visitation will be one hour before the memorial service. In accordance with Opal’s wishes, her body was donated to the Mayo Clinic Bequest Program. Memorials can be made to Missions or donor’s choice. Burial will be at a later date in the Waltham Township Cemetery.

Blessed be her memory.

