One area runner qualifies for state meet at Section 1A meet

There was one state qualifier amongst the area schools competing at the Section 1A cross country meet in Rochester Thursday.

McKenna Hendrickson of GMLOS took eighth in the girls race to earn a state berth with a time of 20:24.

BOYS RESULTS

Team standings: 1. Cotter 75; 2. LARP 84; 3. Lake City 118; 4. Pine Island 179; 5. Kingsland 179; 6. RAACHE 191; 7. GMLOS 210; 8. Rochester Lourdes 280; 9. Chatfield 284; 10. Wabasha-Kellogg 289; 11. St. Charles 300; 12. La Crescent 302; 13. Schaeffer Academy 306; 14. Pacelli 337; 15. Lanesboro/FC 340; 17. Blooming Prairie 390; 18. Hayfield 418; 19. Medford 438; 20. Goodhue, 532

Pacelli: Yong Achuoth (59th, 19:35.27); Isaac Nelsen (65th, 19:45.94); Grayson Bickler (67th, 19:48.15); Comlan Assogba (68th, 19:49.28); JJ Bastyr (78th, 20:05.90)

BP: Hosea Baker (35th, 18:53.14); Jesse Cardenas (54th, 19:27.40); Brcekin Cochlin (96th, 20:33.42); Elliott Swenson (102nd, 20:44.49); Stephen Fennel (103rd, 20:48.25)

GMLOS: Carter Glynn (16th, 18:03.22); Tate Goergen (17th, 18:05.69); Teague Alden (40th, 18:58.81); Erik Shaw (64th, 19:43.53); Brendon Arndorfer (73rd, 19:57.98); Cody Hyrkas (122nd, 21:46.34)

Hayfield: Wayatt Gilbertson (39th, 18:58.49); Steven Gillette (72nd, 19:57.90); Isaac Nelson (86th, 20:17.22); Chapel Young (110th, 21:04.86); Kevin Hodge (111th, 21:10.06)

GIRLS RESULTS

Team standings: 1. Lake City 61; 2. Lourdes 90; 3. Chatfield 100; 4. Cotter 103; 5. PI 136; 6. RAACHE 157; 7. LA 241; 8. Goodhue 253; 9. Pacelli 299; 10. St. Charles 309; 11. LFC 314; 12. GMLOS 351; 13. WK 362; 14. LaCrescent 366; 15. Kingsland 378; 16. Hayfield 386; 17. BP 388; 18. SA 412; 19. Medford 515

Pacelli: Kirsten Koopal (26th, 21:50.08); Lexi Lewis (47th, 22:37.13); Clare Bisanti (50th, 22:46.18); Madi Klankowski (84th, 24:45.55); Liz Frederick (98th, 25:17.53)

BP: Gloria Hernandez (14th, 21:04.24); Chloe McCarthy (54th, 23:03.52); Abby Smith (96th, 25:13.94); Anna Haberman (116th, 27:17.64); Rachel Winzenburg (119th, 27:35.34)

GMLOS: McKenna Hendrickson (eighth, 20:24.50); Katy Ottman (60th, 23:22.44); Naomi Warmka (79th, 24:14.83); Aubrie Schneider (106th, 26:02.50); Karina Lee (109th, 26:11.26)

Hayfield: Maggie Hansen (64th, 23:29.85): Melody Walker (65th, 23:32.91); Aviana Alexander (89th, 24:58.04); Becca Tempel (90th, 25:04.52); Josanne Tempel (91st, 25:0.65)