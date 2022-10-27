Nexus-Gerard gifted $150,000 grant from Thielen Foundation

Nexus-Gerard Family Healing was one of eight Minnesota-based non-profit organizations to receive a portion of $1 million commitment from the Thielen Foundation.

Nexus-Gerard will receive the second-largest portion of the that money to the amount of $150,000.

According to Nexus-Gerard Executive Director Karen Wolf, this donation also carries with it an extra weight.

“To us it is more than just the money. Grants such as these mean people really care about our youth,” Wolf said. “It means that they see what we do and truly value our work. It also means that we can do things for our kids that we otherwise would not be able to, and that means the world to us.”

Wolf also said there are a number of projects and a new staff member the money can be used for.

“With this grant we will be able to renew and refresh our outdated rec room,” Wolf said. “We will do a complete overhaul on our baseball/softball field, we will add a playground right outside of our youngest boy’s dorm, and the grant will help fund a desperately needed rec coordinator position.”

This is the second time in 10 months that the foundation, created by Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen and his wife Caitlin, has made a significant donation to the children and people of Minnesota. In December of 2021 the foundation donated $375,000 to 11 separate organizations throughout the state.

“The partnership organizations that we are supporting with these gifts have established programs, networks and staff that perfectly align with Thielen Foundation’s mission and our donations allow us to positively impact the lives of many youth immediately,” said Amy Sinclair, executive director of Thielen Foundation in a press release. “’We will be working with each organization to utilize the funds in a specific immediate need area for those they serve. We are honored to stand alongside such competent organizations that are equally committed to helping local youth reach

their full potential.”

The other organizations to receive gifts including:

$250,000 to V3 Sports (North Minneapolis Sports Facility with Olympic Pool)

$100,000 each to Children’s Minnesota Hospital, Urban Ventures, Second Harvest Heartland and Minnesota Central Kitchen, Salvation Army-Twin Cities, M Health Fairview Masonic Children’s Hospital and Northside Achievement Zone.

According to Wolf, Nexus-Gerard and the organizations awarded the money applied for the grants, sitting down with Sinclair.

It gave Nexus-Gerard the opportunity to discuss what the facility offers youth.

“After speaking with us Amy felt we were a good fit with The Thielen Foundation’s mission and encouraged us to apply,” Wolf said.

At its core, the eight organizations speak to the core of what the Thielen Foundation strives for including mental health care, academic and athletic programming, mentoring, spiritual guidance, nutrition and physical wellness for youth.

“Thielen Foundation has been incredibly generous to Urban Ventures and our community,” said Dave Hawn, president and CEO of Urban Ventures, another of the eight organizations to receive a grant. “This gift will allow Urban Ventures to outreach to our community in new ways through athletics and other wellness activities, allowing us to build new and deeper mentoring relationships with youth in our community.”