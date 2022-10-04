Metronet brings Austin customers access to 100% fiber optic internet

Metronet has announced that its ultra-high-speed fiber optic internet is now available to Austin’s residents and businesses, in addition to preexisting customers that Metronet has had since the 2020 Jaguar Communications acquisition.

Customers located in Metronet’s initial construction areas may now sign up to have Metronet’s fiber optic internet installed by visiting www.metronet.com.

“Metronet is looking forward to serving the Austin community, and providing them with access to our future-proof 100% fiber optic internet,” said Craig Zimmerman, Metronet Minnesota Market Lead. “Residents and businesses will see Metronet’s fiber optic network accelerate their ability to use the internet with unparalleled speeds, able to scale to provide multigigabit service.”

As Metronet continues construction throughout Austin, residents in construction areas will receive 30 days advance notice by mail before construction activity in their neighborhood begins. Metronet will provide additional messaging, such as yard signs, to notify residents of when construction will begin in their neighborhood. Metronet crews are marked by ID tags and branded vehicles.

To check the status of Metronet’s construction in your area and to sign up to be notified when Metronet services are available to be installed in your home and business, please visit construction.Metronetinc.com.