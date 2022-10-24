Maxfield and Squier named co-head coaches of Austin girls hockey team

Kendra Maxfield and Cory Squier were named co-head coaches for the Austin girls hockey team recently.

Maxfield, a graduate of Willmar High School, has been a part of program since 2016. She started out as the 12U coach for Austin Youth Hockey during the 2016-17 season and in 2017, she was brought on as the assistant coach for Austin High School Girls Hockey.

“I am thrilled to continue to be part of the Austin Packers hockey family. This is a wonderful program that I have been lucky enough to be a part of for multiple years now. I’ve been fortunate to see members of our team grow throughout their hockey journey as I’ve worked with some of the players since their youth traveling hockey years,” Maxfield said in a press release. “I am excited to coach with Cory Squier again and I look forward to seeing our partnership enhance the Austin Girls Hockey program. As a coach and mentor, I see my role as developing the skills of each individual and continuing to promote good sportsmanship and teamwork to foster a successful hockey program.”

Maxfield has been employed with Austin Public Schools since 2016. She currently teaches English Learners as well as Heritage Spanish Speakers at Ellis Middle School.

Squier, a graduate of St. Ansgar High School in Iowa, has been a part of Austin Youth Hockey since 2015 both at the youth and high school levels. He has been an assistant coach for the 12U girls hockey team along with assisting the 12U Ice Bucks summer hockey team. Squier was also involved in Austin Youth Hockey on the executive side, having served in positions as vice president and president of the association.

“I am excited to join the AHS girls hockey team and be one of the pieces to help keep this program alive and moving forward,” Squier said. “This season we’re going to have a smaller group of girls to work with but that’s not going to hold us back in working to have a fun and successful season for the girls. I think we have some great leaders on this team and will definitely lean on them to help guide and grow our team in a positive way.”

Maxfield and Squier will succeed Troy Holtz, who has moved over to the Austin Packers boys hockey team to serve as an assistant coach.

The Packers will open their season at Minnehaha Academy at 5:30 p.m. on Nov. 10 and they will host Rochester Century at noon on Nov. 12.