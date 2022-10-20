Marjorie Evelyn Olson DeRaad, 89, of Austin; died October 12, 2022 at St. Mark’s Lutheran Home. She was born September 3, 1933 in Austin to Joseph and Mildred Brimacomb Olson. Borh Marjorie and her husband Melvin got their GED in Austin. Marjorie and Melvin owned the Countryside Motel and Trailer Park and the Steer Truck Stop Service Station. Survivors include her two sons and daughter-in-law: Alan of Austin, and Mark (Mary) of Albert Lea, MN; two grandchildren, James, and Nicholas (Ashley); three great grandchildren, Wyatt, Kylie, and Matthias.

Marjorie loved the Lord Jesus. Over the years she also enjoyed camping and fishing, and being with her family.

A Graveside Memorial Service will be held at the Grandview Cemetery in Austin at 1 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 28.

Marjorie wanted to thank all who helped her in her last few years of Life.

And God Bless and Keep you.