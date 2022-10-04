Man pleads not guilty to possession of stolen checks

A man accused of a number of felonies, along with a gross misdemeanor revolving around stolen checks entered pleas Monday in Mower County District Court.

Hunter James Carlson, 23, of Waldorf, Minnesota, pleaded not guilty to four felonies including possession of stolen checks and intent to defraud and one gross misdemeanor of giving a false name to a peace officer.

According to the court complaint, police were dispatched to US Bank at around 2:30 p.m. on Sept. 19, on a report of an individual attempting to cash a stolen check.

The officer made contact with Carlson, who initially gave the officer the name of his brother. The officer determined the name was false and obtained the check Carlson was allegedly trying to cash for $6,300 from a US Bank customer.

A bank employee told the officer that Carlson had cashed a check on Sept. 16 from the same account for $4,346, before it was determined the checks were stolen.

A follow up with the accounts owner determined that Carlson was not known to the owner. A search of Carlson’s vehicle after a search warrant revealed a checkbook belonging to the account, which was later determined to have been taken when a truck was stolen in Steele County. The search also turned up a blank check from another account. Payee information had been erased and the dollar amount removed. The officer noted faint ink and erasure marks.

Hunter’s next appearance will be a pre-trial hearing on Feb. 17, 2023.