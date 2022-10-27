Man gets prison time in two separate cases; one involving domestic assault

An Austin man arrested in two separate cases just days apart in November of 2021 has received prison time for both.

William Michael Oleson, 35, of Albert Lea, was handed sentences of 72 months for first degree DWI-refusing to submit to a breath test and 33 months for violating a domestic abuse no contact order Thursday in Mower County District Court. Both are felony convictions.

Oleson was first charged in mid-November of 2021 on three three felony counts of DWI and domestic assault and one gross misdemeanor of driving after cancellation-inimical to public safety. After initially pleading not guilty, he amended the plea on Oct. 3 of this year to guilty of refusing to submit to a test charge.

Then, just a little later in the month he was charged with a total of eight felony counts of violating DANCO and no contact orders and again pleading not guilty before amending a plea to guilty on a single count.

According to the court complaint, Oleson appeared in Mower County District Court on Nov. 3, to face an array of felony charges involving felony domestic assault. At that time the court ordered a domestic abuse no contact order, prohibiting Oleson from having contact with the victim in the assault.

However, after the appearance court documents showed that Oleson contacted the victim several times, warning her that she “will have to be careful how she does the phone cards because they have names on them and that’s a whole other felony.”

Telephone and text messages from the jail showed that Oleson, who had two prior convictions for domestic assault, had called the victim daily from Nov. 3 to Nov. 8.

Thursday’s sentences will run concurrent. He will be eligible for early release after five years.