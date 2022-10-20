Mabel-Canton tops Southland

The Southland football team fell to Mabel-Canton (6-2 overall) 22-16 in Mabel Wednesday.

Sam Roe had 207 reaching yards for the Rebels (1-7 overall).

SOUTHLAND STATS

Passing: Noah Bauer, 17-for-43, 207, TD, INT

Receiving: Sam Boe, 6-for-92; Tyson Stevens, 2-for-34, TD; Jack Bruggeman, 3-for-33; Royce Jax, 3-for-30; Kaleb Yunker, 2-for-11; Issac Felten, 1-for-7

Rushing: Isaac Felten, 9-for-30; Bauer, 4-for-21; Tyson Stevens, 2-for-12