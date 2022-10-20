Lori Lynn (Howe) Mauer, 63, of Bullhead City, AZ, formerly of Austin, MN, passed away in her home on Sunday, September 25th, 2022. She was born on September 9, 1959 in Albert Lea, MN to Myrna (Powers) Howe and Leland Howe.

She graduated from Austin High School in 1978. She married the love of her life, Charles (Chuck) Mauer at Crane Community Chapel in Austin, MN on May 2, 1981.

She enjoyed going to the casino, scratching lottery tickets and seeing her grandchildren. She worked several jobs in the food industry throughout her life.

She is survived by her three daughters: Jessica of Mason City, Julie of Austin and Amy (Nick Wadding) of Austin; nine grandchildren: John, Samantha, Emily, Anna, Robyn, Cayden, Alex, Charlie, Ebin; one great-grandson: Henry; three sisters: Cindy Howe of Owatonna, Kim (Pat) Lange of Austin, and Jaye (Bruce) Adams of Austin; two brothers: Todd (Ronda) Howe of Rochester and Doug (Tori Miller) Howe of Austin and many nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her husband, parents and brother, Terry Howe.

The Celebration of Life will be held on November 20th, 2022 at the Izaak Walton Cabin Todd Park in Austin, MN from 1-4 p.m.