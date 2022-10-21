Linda L. Novak, 75

Linda L. Novak, age 75, of Austin, Minnesota, passed away on Thursday, October 20, 2022, at Mayo Clinic Hospital Rochester, Saint Marys Campus. Linda Lee Clayton was born March 7, 1947, to Fred and Allet (Geving) Clayton in Ada, Minnesota. She graduated from Austin High School. Linda married Robert Arens on June 12, 1965. Robert passed away on October 26, 1968. On July 26, 1969, she was united in marriage to Jerry Novak at Queen of Angels Catholic Church in Austin, Minnesota. Together the couple raised three children. Linda was a member of the Queen of Angels Catholic Church, The Eagles Club, and enjoyed date nights with Jerry wherever the Friday night dinner special was. She was a longtime Austin resident and worked various jobs over the years including at Mayo Clinic in Austin, Klagges Ice Cream Shop, and helped at the crisis center. Linda had a soft spot for animals without a home. In her free time, she enjoyed baking, crocheting, quilting, crafting, dancing, and fishing. She also enjoyed vacationing at their cabin and would always make a breakfast buffet. Linda cherished her time spent with her family and loved taking care of them. She will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Survivors include her sons, Spencer Novak of Austin and Jason (Tonya) Novak of Rose Creek; her daughter, Tammie Braaten of Austin; grandchildren Benjamin Braaten, Emily (Kjell) Jacobson, Alix Novak, Allison Braaten, Clayton Novak, Darbee Novak; great granddaughter, Luna Rae Jacobson; and many nieces and nephews who she loved dearly. She was preceded in death by her parents, Fred and Allet Clayton; husband, Robert Arens; husband, Jerry Novak; son-in-law, Daniel Braaten; granddaughter, Samantha Novak; siblings and their spouses, Daniel (Ann) Clayton, Kenneth Clayton, and Sheila (Jerry) Dion.

Private family services will be held. The family requests that cards or plants be sent to Worlein Funeral Home in Austin. Worlein Funeral Home of Austin is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.worlein.com.