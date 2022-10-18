Letter to the Editor: Be mindful of who you cast your vote for this year

Let’s go back to 2017 and look at so much of what the GOP has forgotten in hopes that a refresher course will allow some deeper thinking before voting takes us one step further away from the Republic our country was founded upon

April 26, 2017: He stated: “Didn’t know the job was going to be as hard as it is”. He complained that Obama played too much golf in his first 100 days in office. The facts are: President Obama golfed once – Trump 19 times. Cost to American public for Obama’s recreation: $476,000, Trump’s: two million.

May 2, 2017: Trump said “I don’t have to stand by anything I say.” What?

May 12, 2017: Shared classified information with Russia.

May 15, 2017: Asked FBI Director Comey, before firing him, to not look into Flynn’s association with the Russians.

If you listened to all the evidence of his instigating the Jan. 6 failed insurrection then please remember that 99.99% of those who testified were Republicans. A film writer could not make this stuff up!

My point is quite simple. We had a deranged, narcissistic, power-hungry, childish liar in the White House. Be careful in regard to voting for those he endorses.

Tread softly and recall how the moral majority of the 1980s has turned into a cult of the Immoral Majority of self-delusion and moral superiority. A movement beset by snake oil salesmen. One must always be vigilant against deception — but the uncomfortable truth is that evangelicals were the primary group, forsaking the real teachings of Jesus, putting him (Trump) into the White House.

I plead with all evangelicals to comprehend the limits of earthly politics and turn away from the cruel politics that continues in the wake of a heartless President.

The November elections are an opportunity to let “Number 45” know that we evangelicals, as a nation, will no longer be duped into buying the lies of Trump’s allies and go back to the teachings of the true Bible — not the “Cliffs Notes” version that Trump “cherry-picked” to sway many to the side of selfishness, lacking in compassion and empathy.

Roberta Mistretta

Austin, MN