Lawhead nominated to be Rhodes Scholar

Austin High School graduate Brock Lawhead, has been nominated by St. Olaf College to be a Rhodes Scholar.

In high school, Lawhead was the first recipient of the MSHSL Triple A Award in AHS school history at school, section and state levels. Lawhead was also the AHS National Honor Society president.

At St. Olaf College, Lawhead has been named to the Dean’s List, Academic All-MIAC, and was inducted into Chi Alpha Sigma.

Lawhead is also a member of the St. Olaf College cross country team, track team, and plays in the St. Olaf Orchestra.

He is the son of Brandon and Jennifer Lawhead.