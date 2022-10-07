Larson paces Blossoms to a five-game win over Cobras

The Blooming Prairie volleyball team outlasted Triton (7-11 overall) by scores of 15-25, 25-18, 25-22, 21-25, 15-10 in BP Friday.

Sierra Larson was big up front for the Awesome Blossoms (11-10 overall) as she finished with 15 kills, 27 digs and nine blocks.

BP stats: Sierra Larson, 15 kills, 27 digs, 9 blocks, 1 ace serve; Haven Carlson, 10 kills, 6 digs, 3 blocks; Macy Lembke, 2 kills, 38 set assists, 13 digs, 2 blocks, 3 ace serves; Abby Hefling, 8 kills, 8 digs, 5 blocks, 3 ace serves; Anna Pauly, 6 kills, 3 digs, 3 blocks; Addison Doocy, 3 kills, 7 digs, 6 blocks; Madi Lea, 18 digs, 2 ace serves; Grace Krejci, 8 digs; Lexi Steckelberg, 4 digs, 1 ace serve; Lily Baaken, 1 dig