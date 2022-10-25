Larry D. Steene, 78

Larry Dennis Steene, 78, of Austin, Minnesota, joined his loved ones in heaven on October 20, 2022, after a hard fought battle with cancer.

Larry was born in Albert Lea, Minnesota on November 17, 1943, son of Dennis and Carole (Randall) Steene. He graduated from Glenville High School in 1961 and married his high school sweetheart, Bonnie Nowell, on September 28, 1963.

He proudly served in the U.S. Navy from 1965-1968. He was a lifelong patriot to our country. His civilian career brought him assignments across the U.S. where his leadership talents contributed to the commercial retail success for many of his stores & all those fortunate enough to be led by him. His dedication to his career was only eclipsed by the dedication to his family, his cherished dogs & those that knew him best.

Larry loved a challenge, whether it be at a stop light in his corvette ready to race or at a pro bass tournament angling for a winning lunker. A lifelong Minnesota sports fan, he ensured his children were all skilled in the fundamentals of hitting and throwing all manner of sports balls. Many hours were spent in the manicured backyard; these times of teaching, encouragement, & bonding remain cherished memories to this day & provide great comfort always.

He is survived by Bonnie, his devoted wife of 59 years, daughter Michele (Shannon), son Marc (Kimberly), 5 grandchildren Mikaela (Mike), Anna (Jake), Tanner (Caylee), Sophie & Jaren, 4 great grandchildren Logan, Vivian, Isla & Wesley, sister Sandy (Wayne), sister-in-law Joanne (Gene), nieces Tami, Hilary, nephews Troy, Matt & Aaron, a host of cousins & friends; all of whom will miss him very much. He was preceded in death by his parents, grandparents & many aunts, uncles & cousins.

A private interment with full military honors will take place at Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery in Preston, Minnesota. Clasen-Jordan Mortuary is assisting the family with arrangements.

We will miss our Larry in untold numbers of ways.