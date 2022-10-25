Larry C. Hastings, 67

Larry Craig Hastings, 67 of Austin, Minnesota, passed away peacefully Saturday, October 22, 2022 at Mayo Clinic Health Systems – Austin.

Larry was born in Austin, Minnesota on June 27, 1955 to Bruce and Beverly (Tomlinson) Hastings. Larry attended Austin High School and later received his GED. He went on to graduate from Riverland College.

Larry started working for his dad’s tree service. He then went to work for Ruble’s Saw Mill in Moscow, Minnesota. Later, he started long haul trucking, and eventually bought a semi and started his own business. Larry finished his career with Damel Corporation of Austin.

Larry was a very adventurous soul. He enjoyed riding motorcycle, playing multiple instruments, writing music, and spending time with family and friends. He especially enjoyed time spent with his grandchildren.

Larry married Sue Rector (later divorced). They had two sons together, Jeremy and David Hastings. Larry married Sheila Jensen (later divorced). They had one son together, Cole Hastings.

He was preceded in death by his father Bruce Hastings; son Jeremy Hastings; brothers David and Jim Hastings; nephew Jake Hastings.

Larry is survived by his sons, David (Stacy) Hastings, Cole (Toni) Hastings; stepson, Tim (Jessica) Cook; adopted daughters, Jennifer Hastings and Jessica Hastings; eight grandchildren, Drew, Allyn, Tyler, Lyric, Kian, Judah, Ryder and Avery; mother, Beverly Tremblay; sister, Pam (Ron) Marsolek; brothers, Bruce (Donella) Hastings, and Gary Hastings.

A Celebration of Life will be held at the Eagles Club in Austin (107 11th Street NE) on Saturday, October 29th from 1:00 to 4:00 pm.

Clasen-Jordan Mortuary is assisting the family with arrangements.